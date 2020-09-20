Theodora Reed, 76, of Duluth, formerly of Chisholm, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

She was born Nov. 20, 1943, to William and Janet Kruchowski. She graduated from Chisholm High School and worked as a service delivery coordinator at US WEST before retiring on April 16, 1999.

Theodora had many hobbies, including reading, writing poetry and watching movies. She loved the outdoors, visiting with friends and family and laughing.

Theodora is survived by her children: Scott Reed, Tracey Tyler, Corey Reed and J. Holden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Janet; and her brother, Joseph.

She will be missed.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load entries