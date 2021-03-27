Thaddeus J. Znameroski (“T.J.”), oldest son of Mary and Joseph Znameroski, passed away peacefully at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
TJ was born April 26, 1939 in the Virginia Municipal Hospital in Virginia, Minn.
He attended Jefferson Elementary school, Virginia Junior High and Roosevelt High School in Virginia, graduating in 1957. TJ enjoyed canoe trips in the Boundary Waters area of Northern Minnesota, was active in the Boy Scouts, attaining the level of Life Scout and loved volunteering with the Civil Air Patrol, a congressionally chartered, federally supported organization that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the US Air Force. After completing two years at Virginia Junior College, he joined the US Air Force in 1959, expanding his interest in working with and studying aircraft. In the Air Force TJ studied and worked in the emerging field of computer technology and maintenance. After spending eight years with the military, he left to be able to utilize his newly acquired computer skills in the early years of the space shuttle programs by working for various subcontractors supplying the computer support for NASA and the Apollo missions.
TJ worked with several computer companies in the following years, living in Florida, Maryland, Nebraska, and Illinois, settling in Ohio in the late 1990s. It was here he met Grace Brenaman. He and Grace were guests at a dinner party given by a mutual friend who thought they should meet each other. They were married on May 19, 2001. Grace and TJ were avid readers, active members of the Bethany Covenant Church in Lyndhurst and loved caring for their puppies and kitties: Zimmie, Zumwalt, Ziva and Zeppy.
TJ was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia several years ago and agreed to participate in a special program to study the disease at the Cleveland Clinic. As part of his commitment to the study, he agreed to donate his brain to further help in the diagnosis and treatment of this devastating disease.
He is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Grace Brenaman Znameroski of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters, Rosemary (Lee) Davern of Duluth, Minn., Sue Ann (Richard) Pinger of Austin, Texas; brother, Stephen (Deborah) Znameroski of Eagan, Minn.; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many caring friends.
TJ was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Laskowski) and Joseph Znameroski.
The family is grateful for the loving care provided by the nurses, aides and staff of the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland during his final days. A very special thanks to Brenda and George Kaye for their endless love and support during this difficult time for TJ and Grace.
TJ was a loving, gentle soul and will be missed.
No funeral or memorial service arrangements are planned at this time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.