Tessy Stein Oxman passed away at the age of 97 on Thursday night, June 30, 2021, with her girls by her side.
Born Tressa Mae Stein in Hibbing, Minn., on April 25, 1924, she was fondly known to all as Tessy. The daughter of Louis and Gertrude Stein, she grew up with her beloved siblings Etheldoris, Alan and Leone. The Stein family had a busy and thriving life in Hibbing, running the family business known as Stein Rexall Drug. She took great pride in overseeing the gift department of the store, displaying the latest in home goods, tableware, and cookware. This was perfectly suited to her as it was an extension of her love of cooking and entertaining.
In 1947, she married David Oxman, of blessed memory, from Duluth, Minn., and after their first few years of marriage in Duluth, they made their home in Hibbing. Tessy was very involved in Jewish life in Hibbing, arranging and cooking for teas and fundraisers for the Agudath Achim Synagogue, participating as a long time member of the local chapter of Hadassah, and baking for various synagogue events and Jewish holiday gatherings. Tessy was an avid duplicate bridge player achieving the title of “master.” She and David enjoyed many years of travel to bridge tournaments around the US and Canada, and made many long-lasting friendships. But her claim to fame was her extraordinary culinary talents. There was nothing more gratifying to her than to host family and friends and serve up gourmet meals - as beautiful to the eye as they were delectable to the taste. This was her greatest joy and special expression of love to everyone around her table.
Tessy loved her family first - as she would often proclaim, “There’s nothing more important than family!” When David passed away in 2010, she moved to Knollwood Place in St. Louis Park where she could be close to her daughters. While there, she reunited with old friends and relatives, and made many new friendships as well. For the past three and a half years, she lived at Jones Harrison Residence where she won over the hearts of staff and residents alike. Tessy had friends of all ages, loved to laugh and tell stories, and her personable, down-to-earth, and outgoing nature endeared her to all.
Tessy was a beloved and dedicated mother, and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Susan Oxman Horowitz, and Lisa (Oxman) and Shmuel Etziony; her grandchildren: Rachelle Horowitz, Nosson and Yael Etziony, Amitai and Chaya Sarah Etziony, and Tzvi Moshe and Tali (Etziony) Grant; and her great-grandchildren: Yisroel Meir, Sara, Tzippy, Rena, Leah and Shoshana Etziony; Chaim, Batsheva and Tzipora Etziony; and Dovid Yehuda, Malky and Dovi Grant. Additionally, she enjoyed a special and close relationship all her life with her surviving sister and brother-in-law, Leone and Jerry Altman; and kept closely connected to and loved her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis and Gertrude Stein; her brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Betty Stein; her sister and brother-in-law, Etheldoris and Arnold Grais; and her husband of 63 years, David.
Thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Knollwood Place: Barb, Cindy, Sandy, Marcia, and Vicki; and more recently at Jones Harrison Residence - thank you to ALL of the outstanding L3 nurses and aides who cared for Tessy with dignity, respect, warmth and dedication. Special gratitude goes to Christina and Patty, and former staff members Hannah and Phyllis, as well as Richard from Fairview Geriatrics who provided exceptional care and attention. With great appreciation to Moments Hospice and their kind, professional, and caring staff.
The funeral was held on July 2, 2021, at Range Hebrew Cemetery in Virginia, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the donor's choice of charity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.