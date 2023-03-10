Terry Lee Hughes, 68, of Aurora, Minn., died at his home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Terry was born October 23, 1954, to Eugene and Laura (McNeil) Hughes in Grand Rapids, Minn.
He met Pamela Craig and they united in marriage on November 23, 1974, in Grand Rapids.
Terry loved anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and trapping bait. He also liked bowling and shooting pool. He shot league pool for thirteen years around the area. He also was well known to be buying Minnesota Lottery tickets.
Terry worked as miner for ArcelorMittal where he operated the drills.
Terry was one of a kind and he will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Laura and his sister-in-law, Diane Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pam; children, Tara (James Little) Hughes, Christopher (Libby Schlaepfer) Hughes, and Ryan (Cassie Long) Hughes; siblings, Lois (Mike) Mitchell, Betty (Arlen) Olson, Rick (Penny) Hughes, Danny Wiswell, and Jimmy Hughes; grandchildren,Adrian, Hannah (Dayton), McKenzi (Tyler), Madison (Tanner), Colt, and Bella; the loves of his life, great-grandchildren, Kinley and Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service at Copper Nickel in Aurora.
Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
