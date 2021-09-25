Terry A. King

Terry A. King, 74, of Wichita, Kan., formerly of Orr and Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn.

Condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

