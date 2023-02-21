Terrill Lee (Terri) DePaulis
Terrill Lee “Terri” DePaulis, 74, died February 16, 2023, at her home in Eveleth, Minn., after a long illness.
Terri was born December 22, 1948, at Bray Hospital in Biwabik, Minn., to Henry and Evelyne (Braaten) DePaulis. Terri grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1967.
Terri was married to Leslie Guttormson, and they lived with their children first in the Twin Cities, then in Aurora and Hoyt Lakes.
Terri received an associate’s degree from Mesabi Community College, then a bachelor’s degree in social work from the College of St. Scholastica. Most of her career was dedicated to working with the elderly. She was a nursing assistant and activities aide at Twin Rivers nursing home in Anoka and a social worker at St. Raphael’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Eveleth and the Virginia Care Center.
Terri enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking (especially lefse and potica), soap operas, shopping, playing cards, music from the 1950s and ‘60s, and socializing with coworkers and friends. She loved her cats, Henry and Evie, whom she named after her parents. Although she wasn’t fond of being photographed, she took many pictures of her family and her travels and displayed family photos at her home.
Terri was a selfless caregiver at work and at home. She reminded grandchildren to wear jackets and hats in winter, told friends and family to drive safely, and was usually busy in the kitchen while being told to come eat at family gatherings. She was an attentive mother, devoted grandmother, and loving sister.
Terri is survived by sons: Tyler and Chad Guttormson; daughter, Dana (Brian) Nelson; grandchildren: Steven (Lexi) Guttormson, Cara Guttormson, Jacob (Yesi) Guttormson, Lucas Guttormson, Tucker (Ashley) Nelson, and Cadence Guttormson; step-great-grandson, Charles Walkama; sisters: Susan Markstrom and Rebecca Courier; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: David and Dennis; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service for Terri will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Grace and Truth Bible Church in Virginia, Minn. Pastor Daniel Miller will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
