Terrance K. Clusiau
August 6, 1928 — June 13, 2022
Terrance K. Clusiau, age 93 of Keewatin, Minn., passed away at his home surrounded by family on Monday, June 13, 2022.
He was born in Cohasset, Minn., on Aug. 6, 1928, to Alex and Katherine (Kersting) Clusiau. His family moved to Buck Lake where he grew up with his ten siblings and attended a little country school. Terry met his wife Bette Marsh in Buck Lake where they eventually lived and raised their eight children. Early on, he was a successful Golden Gloves boxer and champion. He left school to help his dad, who was still using horses to log. He owned and operated Clusiau Brother's Logging along with his brother, Kenny. He also ran his own sawmill for many years. Terry absolutely loved the woods and his work, and logged up until age 77. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman and even enjoyed picking blueberries. He was an avid reader and a huge Twins fan. He was known for his signature smile and quick wit. He was also a bit of a prankster with family and friends. Terry lived in Keewatin with his life partner, Sharon Apel. They have spent almost thirty years together and enjoyed the summers at their cabin on Stingy Lake. Together, they attended the Nashwauk United Methodist Church. Terry was all about family. He was the best grandpa ever. Spreading his love right up to his last day.
Terrance is survived by his loving partner, Sharon Apel; children: Greg (Marilyn) Clusiau, Bruce (Mickey) Clusiau, Patti Perreault, Joel (Debbie) Clusiau, Terese (Bob) Damyanovich, Nick Clusiau, Todd (Colleen) Clusiau and Scott (Gina) Clusiau, his thirty grandkids, numerous great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bette Clusiau, infant daughter, Pamela; son-in-law, Wayne Perreault; and 10 siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk. Pastor Diane Bolles will officiate.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, Minn. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask and take COVID precautions. If you are feeling sick or cannot attend, please join the service through a live stream that can be accessed through Terry’s obituary on the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing website. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Terry’s memory at alivingtribute.org.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
