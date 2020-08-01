Teresa ‘Resa’ Ann (Ebert) Splawn

Resa, 45, passed away with her husband by her side in their Texas home following a hard, uphill battle with cancer.
Resa was born and raised by her mother Naomi “Boe” (Warmboe) Brazell and stepfather Don Brazell, who raised her as his own. She was the second of five children. She was a loving, big sister who portrayed her mother’s love and care. She gave birth to her two beautiful daughters Kathryn and Kirsten Ebert whom she loved very much. She graduated from Sierra Nueva High School and moved to Northern MN in 1997.
Resa was known for always putting others first and giving the best advice. She was an incredible friend to everyone she met. She had a great sense of humor and was the hardest worker you could find. She was the assistant manager of Country Kitchen in Virginia for many years. She graced the floors of Whistling Bird for several more to follow. She loved waitressing and giving her all in everything she did. Resa was an avid hunter and fisher and loved visiting her cabin back in the day alongside her long-term ex-boyfriend Sean Treloar. She also loved karaoke, playing pool, going to the spa, comedy, baking, art and enjoying great food. She was a great baker and seamstress.
In recent years, Resa fell in love with the love of her life Sean Splawn. They hit it off and followed their dream moving to Corpus Christi, Texas with Sean’s parents. She loved sailing and the beautiful weather along Sean’s side. It was there she was double diagnosed with cancer and shown just how incredibly strong and positive she was, an inspiration. Sean and Resa were married March 17 this year on a sailboat. Their love was beautiful and true.
Resa was preceded in death by her mother, Boe Brazell; and grandmother, Patricia (Shouten) Warmboe.
She is survived by her husband, Sean Splawn, Texas; daughters, Kathryn (Ryan) Harrigan and Kirsten Ebert, Calif.; siblings, Patrick (Sam) Ebert, Calif., and Kenny Brazell, Katy Brazell, and Donnie (Melissa) Brazell, all of Northern MN; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Service: A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whistling Bird in Gilbert on Sunday, Aug 9. Individuals an order off the menu. Please bring a mask. Cards can be brought or mailed to Sean Splawn of 3310 Rodd Field Rd. Apt 11204 Corpus Christi, TX 78414.
