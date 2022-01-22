Teresa Jannette Keith, 88, of Virginia passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Hibbing.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1934, in Brainerd, Minn., to Raymond and Elizabeth (Ralston) Bushey and grew up in Hill City, Minn.

When she was 15 she moved to Virginia where she worked at the Touraine Hotel as a housekeeper. On June 8, 1952 she married Roger Keith and they became Virginia residents.

Teresa loved doing crafts and she worked as a housekeeper at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, and for several other families.

Survivors include four children: Robert (Rudean) Keith, Roger (Julie) Keith, Vicki (Todd) Anderson and Jodi (Gary) Ulman; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Keith; two sons, Scott Keith and Dennis Keith; one daughter, Renae Stahl; grandson, William; and 11 siblings.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

