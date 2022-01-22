Teresa Jannette Keith Jan 22, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teresa Jannette Keith, 88, of Virginia passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Hibbing.She was born on Jan. 15, 1934, in Brainerd, Minn., to Raymond and Elizabeth (Ralston) Bushey and grew up in Hill City, Minn.When she was 15 she moved to Virginia where she worked at the Touraine Hotel as a housekeeper. On June 8, 1952 she married Roger Keith and they became Virginia residents.Teresa loved doing crafts and she worked as a housekeeper at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, and for several other families.Survivors include four children: Robert (Rudean) Keith, Roger (Julie) Keith, Vicki (Todd) Anderson and Jodi (Gary) Ulman; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Keith; two sons, Scott Keith and Dennis Keith; one daughter, Renae Stahl; grandson, William; and 11 siblings.Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia. To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Keith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Ronald F. Gornick Matthew Jon Svedberg Casey Allen Miller Alan Dale Luoma Linette Ann Schmitt Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
