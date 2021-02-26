Ted Thomas Durham

Ted Durham passed away at the age of 76 at his residence in Alaska.
Ted was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., to the late Jack Durham and Florence Durham. Ted spent his formative years in Hibbing, Minn. After graduating from Hibbing High School, he packed up his vehicle and headed 'north to Alaska' to fulfill his dream. His fun loving spirit and zest for adventure would win him many friends over his 50+ years of Alaska living. Ted worked for Wein Airlines, and M&W Well Drilling for 25 years before establishing his own business, Durham Pump and Well. Ted purchased a beautiful homestead near Wasilla. Family and friends eagerly enjoyed his hospitality, as well as many hunting and fishing excursions.
Ted married in 1980 and is survived by: his wife, Anita of Wasilla; brother, Jerry (Cathie) Durham of Andover, Minn.; sister, Janis (Richard) Durham Belmont of Fergus Falls, Minn.; sister-in-law, Emma (Cis) Durham of Wenatchee, Wash. He is survived by eight nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Ted.
Ted was preceded in death by his loving brother, James Durham.
We will all miss his kind, loving, generous, endearing personality. Ted leaves behind the legacy of his beloved homestead and the unending love of his family and friends.
Private service.
