Tayler Jordan Johnson, 22, of Eveleth, died unexpectedly at home, Wednesday, June, 8, 2022. He was born in Virginia, Minn., to Kristine Johnson (Gams) and Henry Johnson on Oct. 8, 1999.
Tayler had the most infectious laugh and smile in the world, you always knew when he was in a room because he was never quiet. If you were around him you could never be sad because he was always making someone laugh. Tayler enjoyed playing sports, especially football, working out, making music and spending time with his friends, family and girlfriend, Alana. Tayler was creative, he wrote and made his own songs and music, which he was very proud of. He had the biggest heart out of anyone and was always looking out for others. Tayler was never afraid to be himself and be unique, loud and genuine. He was an amazing son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many, he will be missed beyond measure.
Tayler is survived by his mother, Kristine Johnson (Gams); father, Henry Johnson; sister, Abbey Johnson; brother, Derek Johnson; aunts: Kathleen Gams, Rose Rogers, Sue Sederlund, Elaine Johnson Sederlund, and Helen (Jeff) Sederlund Kukowski; uncles: Alan Gams and Steve (Melissa) Gams; cousins: Alan Gams Jr., Tyler (Izabella) Gams, Nichole (Zachary) Malich, Samuel Rogers, and Logan Gams; and girlfriend, Alana Lindberg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia and Leo Gams; grandparents, Joann and Jerry Johnson; uncle, Tony Sederlund, uncle, Daniel Rogers; cousins,Trista Gams and Joshua Gams.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Tayler Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.