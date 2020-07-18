Tapio Maki

Tapio Maki, born May 30, 1926, died March 27, 2020.

A private family service will be held Friday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Buhl.

Burial Service will be Saturday, July 25, at noon for family and friends at Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. Military Honors by Midrange and Buhl Honor Guards. Meal to follow at Buhl Kinney Senior Center.

All COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be provided. The family would like to thank Dr. Ryden, nurses, and caregivers for the compassionate care for Tapio.

