Tanner N. Bong

Tanner Bong, 28, of Zim, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home. Tanner was born Dec. 27, 1992, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Michael and Doreen (Evans) Bong. He graduated from Albrook High School in 2011. After graduation Tanner went to work for the 1097 Laborers Union where he was a member. Tanner was a hard worker; he was employed with Northland Contractors and more recently Precision Pipeline. Tanner had great pride in his work, especially on concrete jobs. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, Tanner loved spending time in the woods and on the lake with his family. He had two beloved dogs, Cam and Drake. Tanner had a soft heart and was known for his big smile he carried wherever he went. He loved spending time with his daughter, Josie. Tanner lived for his family, he genuinely cared for and deeply loved them.
He is survived by his wife, Tessa; children, Josie and one beautiful child on the way; parents, Michael and Doreen; brothers, Tyler and Cody Bong; adored nephew, Connor Bong; many extended relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his honorable grandparents Donald and Caroline.
Two services will be held. A celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Arrowhead Town Hall, 9798 US 2, Brookston, MN 55711 and a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Cloverdale Hall, 16470 Co Rd 8, Nashwauk, MN 55769.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
