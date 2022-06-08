Tammy Eileen Hewett (Mallum), 56, of Chisholm, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer.
Tammy was born on Sept. 2, 1965, to Maurice and Hazel (Mohler) Mallum. She grew up in the Bovey area, attending Greenway schools. After high school she had two daughters, Amanda and Cassie. On Sept. 14, 1997, she married Mike and added another daughter, Mindy, to her family.
Tammy was a hard working person, often having more than one job at a time. She spent time working at Hibbing Electronics, DMR Electronics, Northwoods Bait Shop, and our family restaurant.
Tammy loved everyone and everyone loved her. There are so many people that held a special place in her heart. She was mom to more people than just her girls and she will be watching over more "grandkids" than we can count.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Mike Hewett of Chisholm; her three daughters, Amanda (Brian) Campbell of Bovey, Cassie (Jake) Nelson of Silver Bay, and Mindy (John) Barto of Bearville; 13 grandbabies; siblings, Mike (Pam) Mallum, Lynn (Jeff) Liesmaki, and Bruce (Cheryl) Mallum; and numerous nieces and nephews, that she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant siblings; step-son Benjamin Erickson; and nephew, Chad Beer.
Tammy's burial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18. The burial will be at 10 a.m. at Itasca Calvary Cemetery. Her celebration of life will start at noon at Mallum Hauling's Shop, located at 27722 E. Wyss Road, Bovey.
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Hewett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.