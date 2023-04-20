Tammy A. Nori
Tammy A. Nori, 53, of Babbitt, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.
Tammy was born on March 2, 1970, in Virginia, Minn., to Arlin and Angela (Srnsky) Sanders.
She grew up in Embarrass, graduating Babbitt High School in 1988. She was a great basketball player for the Babbitt Knights. Tammy and Derek Nori started dating in 1988, and have been together ever since, making their home in Babbitt. She was employed over 20 years with Mesabi Rehabilitation Services as a secretary processing workman compensation claims.
Tammy enjoyed fishing and camping in the Boundary Waters, spending many summers there. She also liked to snowmobile. She was a Vikings football fan. Tammy enjoyed music, and her & Derek loved going to rock and country music concerts. Most of all, Tammy loved spending time with her family and the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband, Derek Nori of Babbitt; mother, Angela Sanders of Hermantown; sister, Charlene (Scott) Hanson of Oakdale, MN; brother, Lyle (Michelle) Sanders of Isanti; sister, Jennifer (Jason) Breed of Proctor; sister-in-law, Camille Herberg of Mt. Iron; mother-in-law, Gayle Carlson of Chisholm; father-in-law, Dale (Robin) Wegan of Duluth; nieces and nephews: Josie, Beau, and Lacey Hanson; Nicholas and Emma Breed; great nieces and nephews: Brandon, Jon, Natasha, and Maria Clemmer; and Kiana Herberg; Dave (Rachel) Heikkila of St. Cloud; special cousins, Jada and Ethan Heikkila.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arlin Sanders; paternal grandparents, Selma and Alvin Sanders; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Eloise Srnsky; uncle, Earl Sanders; special cousin, Jace Heikkila; aunts: Joy Olson, and Eleanor Larson.
Funeral services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt Saturday, April 22, 2023. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 11 a.m. to the 1 p.m. service, with burial in the Argo Cemetery.
