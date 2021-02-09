Tammie Kay Beckman, 60, of Hibbing, passed away at her home on Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born on April 19, 1960, to Lorin and Jeannette (Stukey) Durant in Hibbing. Tammie grew up in the Nashwauk and Keewatin area and graduated from high school there in 1978. She was a personal care assistant on the Range for many years and was proud of her work with Heartland Home Health Care. Tammie was an animal lover and enjoyed her dogs and cats. She was extremely proud of her sobriety, as she reached six years sober. Overall, she loved her family and adored her grandchildren.
Tammie is survived by her father, Lorin (Shirley) Durant; children, Stacy (Doug) Hagen, Lorin (Carolee) Hagen, Chana Hagen, Ryan Hagen, Kendra (Garnet) Feltus, Teagen Beckman and Jessie Beckman; siblings, Calvin (Melissa) Durant and Colleen (Glen) Cole; grandchildren, Melodi, Elizabeth, Lily, Lenny, Kyleighanne, Aidyn, Charli and Hemi; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Durant; husband, John Beckman; brother, James Durant; granddaughter, Madisyn Marie; and Grandma and Grandpa B.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
