Heaven is just a little more beautiful as our loving angel on earth, Tammie Jo McCollor-Sumner, 61, of Nashwauk, Minn., has gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Tammie passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home after a hard and courageous battle with lung cancer.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on March 31, 1960, to Terrance McCollor and Kathleen (Smith) Burns. Tammie Graduated from Nashwauk – Keewatin High School with the class of 1978. She was united in marriage to her husband, Kevin Sumner on June 17, 2000, outside at the Lawrence Lake Legion. Tammie was kind, loving, compassionate, selfless, generous, and exuded a maternal energy that was felt by everyone that knew her. She dedicated her life to caring for others and brought so much joy and happiness to each of their lives. She always put others needs above her own, made sure everyone was taken care of and nursed people through illnesses and hardships. Tammie had found her calling through homecare for the past 12 years and loved her clients like her own family. She was truly available for them day or night and on several occasions would get calls in the middle of the night and would never hesitate to get out bed and help when needed. Tammie was also a true pillar of the Nashwauk Community. She was a lifelong resident of the city of Nashwauk and truly loved her community. She was dedicated in serving her community by volunteering her time for many city affairs including the Nashwauk Home Show, Boutique, Ladies Auxiliary, 4th of July committee, Halloween Committee, Winter Festival, Nashwauk Endowment Fund and was an officer in the Chamber of Commerce. She also served her community by owning and managing the Nashwauk Spur for many years, waitressing at and managing the Walk-In Café as well as other local establishments and cafes in the community where she was known for her friendly energy and welcoming nature. In her free time, she loved camping, boating on the lake, motorcycle rides with her husband, traveling with her friends and her ya-ya sisters, yearly trips to Florida, Houseboat trips and most of all spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Tammie will be greatly missed by so many and to say we have lost someone special is truly an understatement. She was special beyond words. We wish for her to feel the wonderful sense of love that she has brought to so many through all of the loving tributes already made in her honor. As one friend stated, “Tammie was tiny, but mighty in many ways.” In life we loved her dearly and in death we will do the same. Proverbs 31:29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”
Tammie is survived by her husband, Kevin Sumner of Nashwauk, parents, Terrance (Jean) McCollor of Nashwauk and Kathleen (Ernest) Burns of Nashwauk; children: Amanda (Cole) Perryman of Nashwauk, Jackie (Joe Olson) Flatley of Grand Rapids, Matt (Kathrine) Chimento of Corcoran and John (Casie) Chimento of Grand Rapids, siblings, Brenda (Pat) Emanuel, Shawn McCollor and James (Karen) McCollor all of Winter Haven, Fla.; beloved grandkids: Connor Perryman, Teagan Perryman, Kade Perryman, Nico Chimento, Elvie Chimento, Kinley Chimento and Brooks Chimento with Jackie and Joe expecting one on the way, which brought Tammie so much happiness; foster child for many years; Kristina (SJ) Weaver of Grand Forks, N.D.; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, all of her beloved clients throughout the years and her dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Eugene and Olive McCollor; and maternal grandparents, Clark and Bridget Smith; and her baby girl, Kathleen Madeline Flatley.
In honor of Tammie’s wishes, there will be a private family graveside service at the Nashwauk Cemetery and Father Joseph Sobolik with St. Cecelia’s Catholic church will officiate.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
