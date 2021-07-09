Tammi Jean (Jaynes) Lindsay

Tammi J. (Jaynes) Lindsay, 42, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after battling cancer for over two years.
She was born in Duluth, Minn., on Dec. 2, 1978, to Robert Jaynes and Hannah Hamlin. Tammi grew up in Chisholm, attended school there and graduated with the Chisholm High School class of 1997. Out of high school, Tammi started her career working at K-Mart in Hibbing and went on to be the claims supervisor at Walmart for over 20 years. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married the love of her life, Doug Lindsay, at the First Lutheran Church in Chisholm. They started their life together and raised their pride and joy, their son, Spencer. Family was everything to Tammi and she loved to spend every moment with those close to her. She made her life about her family and especially loved doing archery, reading books and playing Pokémon with her son. Tammi enjoyed horses and spent many years traveling around the area riding and showing them. Overall, she took care of the people she loved and was always checking in on others.
Tammi is survived by her father; Robert Jaynes of Hibbing; mother, Hannah Hamlin of Chisholm; loving husband, Doug Lindsay and adored son, Spencer Lindsay both of Chisholm; sisters, Jolene Jaynes-Davis of Hibbing and Bobbie (James) Tuohy of Hibbing, stepmom, Tari Salo of Grand Rapids; her in-laws and many loved brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both of her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Pastor Steve Breitbarth, who married Tammi and Doug, will officiate the service.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will take place immediately after the service at the Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.