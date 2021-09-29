Tamara “Tami” Rae Sipola, 35, of Superior, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Tami was born on July 18, 1986, in Duluth, to Steve and Patricia (Cook) Sipola. She grew up in Aurora and graduated from Itasca Community College with her Associates Degree in Engineering.
Tami was a poet and a painter. She enjoyed the great outdoors, hiking, biking, running, and camping. She loved to knit, crochet, and listen to the orchestra. Tami enjoyed getting involved with the community, and participated in races and walks for a cause, like the Heart Walks. In the winter, she loved snowshoeing and rides on the snow machine. She loved spending time with her friends and family, particularly splitting wood with her dad. She was always quick to support her friends and other artists. Tami loved her cats and they meant the world to her.
Tami is survived by her: father, Steve (Carole) Sipola; mother, Patricia Sipola; brothers, Brandon (Amy) Sipola, Joshua (Julie) Sipola, Zachary Wagenbach; sisters, Alicia (Mark) Hansen, Gina (Ryan) Millis, Jennifer (Jay) Templeman; nieces and nephews: Linnea Sipola, Julia Sipola, Josie Sipola, Jenna Sipola, Jamie Sipola, Lucas Hansen, Katelyn Hansen, and Taylor Templeman; grandparents, Irene Sipola, and Robert (Rose) Cook; beloved kitties, Mookie and Luna; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bill Sipola; cousin, Tanya Marmon; and her great-grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct 2, at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Memorials or flowers are preferred to the family.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
