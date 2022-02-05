Tabatha (Tab) Vohnoutka passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the age of 36 in Biwabik, Minn.
She was born in Burnsville, Minn., on Dec. 27, 1985, to William (Bill) Crottier of Babbitt, Minn., and Therese Vohnoutka of Gainesboro, Tenn. She was a loving mother to her children, Zoey and Arturo Cameron and Akron Hanson, and was very proud of them.
As a hard worker, Tab helped her father in his floor cleaning business, cleaned homes for Babbitt area residents, and worked in the kitchen in restaurants in the area. She always wanted to help in any way she could and never sat down long enough to think about herself. You can ask anyone as she was always giving. Lately she’s been working on herself, and if you sat down and ever had a conversation with her it was always about her children and family.
Tab is missed by her children and father in Babbitt; brothers: Andy Vohnoutka of Babbitt, and Peter Cyr of Virginia; mother in Gainesboro, Tenn.; grandfather, Joseph Vohnoutka; aunts and uncles: Stanley, Jody (Nelson) Russell and Wesley Vohnoutka of New Prague, Minn.; uncles and aunts: Paula and Mike Shannon of Babbitt, Pete and Mary Crottier of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; cousins: Kadee Crottier of Apple Valley, Minn., Michelle Crottier of San Francisco, Calif., and Billy J. Crottier of Litchfield, Minn.; niece, Nevaeh Vohnoutka of St. Cloud, Minn.; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Jerome and Pauline Crottier of Babbitt; grandmother, Eraina Vohnoutka; and uncle, Donald Crottier of Babbitt.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
