Syvilla Margueritte Shermer

Syvilla Margueritte (Hall) Shermer passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the First Baptist Church Cook, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service.

Immediately following the service, a time for sharing, music and dinner will be held at Cook Community Center.

