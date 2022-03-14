Sylvia Maymi Alt, 93, died on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home in Angora, Minn.
She was born on May 21, 1928, to Matt and Alina Laakkonen in Alango Township. She was the youngest of six and the last remaining sibling. She attended school in Alango. On June 16, 1948, she married her sweetheart Arne S. Alt in Virginia, Minn.
Sylvia loved to bake and was famous for her coffee an’s. No one went away hungry from her kitchen.
Sylvia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook, Minn. She volunteered at church both in the kitchen and making quilts. She also enjoyed her work at the hospital auxiliary Thrift Shop.
Laughter was usually started by Sylvia. She had a contagious laugh that got everyone joining in.
Arne and Sylvia got to do lots of traveling by car, bus, motorhome and plane. They visited 49 of the 50 states as well as a couple of trips to Finland. They were also able to do lots of dancing and they were good at it!
Sylvia loved, and was loved by her children, grandsons and great-granddaughters. She enjoyed being around them and feeding them. We can’t forget her love for her companions Fuzzy and Mitzy.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Patti Alt (fiancé Bob Erickson); son, Jeff (Debbie) Alt; daughter-in-law, Patti Alt; sister-in-law, Frances Laakkonen; grandsons: Craig, Jason (Rachel), Chaz (Adam), Reed (Steph), and Riley; great-granddaughters: Emily and Kara Alt; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arne; son, Ken Alt; brothers: John Laakkonen and Oiva Laakkonen; along with 2 brothers who died in infancy; sister, Signe Jacobson; niece, Lois Mulvihill; nephew, Larry Phillips; as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Per Sylvia’s wishes there will be no funeral service. A private family interment will be held in the spring.
