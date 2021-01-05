Sylvia Marie Setinich, 90, of Nashwauk, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at The Emeralds in Grand Rapids.
Sylvia Marie Hagen was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Sivert and Olga (Johnson) Hagen. She was raised in Southern Minnesota and was a 1947 graduate of South High School. She was united in marriage to Wesley Setinich and the couple was blessed with five children. After Wesley passed away in 1995, Sylvia married Ray Koppes in 2001, and her life was blessed with the addition of her stepchildren.
Sylvia enjoyed Bingo, gardening, crocheting, sewing, 500 Rummy, fishing, and had an artistic side. She also enjoyed working alongside her husband, Wesley, at their business, Setinich General Store in Goodland.
Sylvia is survived by her daughters: Debbie (Corky) Setinich of Nebraska, Elizabeth (Rick) King of Warba, Barbara (Ralph Skoglund) Block of Grand Rapids, and Jackie (Luke) Pochucha of Goodland; stepchildren, Nancy (Paul) Stanina of Buck Lake and Larry (Jackie) Koppes of Buck Lake; stepson-in-law, Loran Tardy of Buck Lake; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; close Bingo friends, Linda, Nancy, and Sharon; and many nieces nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Wesley Setinich; second husband, Ray Koppes; son, Mark Setinich; stepdaughter, Diane Tardy; stepson, Duane “Dewey” Koppes; grandson, Bryan LeMay; sister, Emmy Babbitt; and son-in-law, Douglas Block.
A memorial service honoring Sylvia will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
