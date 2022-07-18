Sylvia Elaine Mattson, 80, of Hoyt Lakes, died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
Sylvia was born on Sept. 11, 1941, to Lavern and Glenna Sherman in Bertha, Minn. She grew up in Pengilly and attended school in Marble and Coleraine, having graduated from the Greenway High School, Class of 1959. Sylvia furthered her education at the University of MN where she earned a degree in education. She taught at the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes schools. Sylvia was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Mattson on Feb. 13, 1965. Sylvia had worked at the Northstar Lanes in Hoyt Lakes and the Hoyt Lakes Lucky Seven. She was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, crocheting and playing bridge. Sylvia’s greatest joy was being a wife and mother and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Robin (Toni) Mattson of Hoyt Lakes; daughter, Shayla Mattson of Aurora; four grandchildren: Matthew Mattson of Little Falls, Jared and Jade Line both of Aurora and Margaux Mattson of Hoyt Lakes; a brother, Allan (Lavonne) Sherman of Grand Rapids; three sisters: Virginia Trumble and Sandra Warmbold both of Grand Rapids and Lucille (Louis) Katzenberger of Sterling, AK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her parents.
Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at the VFW in Hoyt Lakes.
To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Mattson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.