Sylvia Bezek, 92, of Virginia, died Sept. 11, 2022, in Independence, Mo. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Following cremation, internment of the urn will be in the family plot at Biwabik Lakeside Cemetery.

Sylvia was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Jan. 27, 1930, to Louis and Ivanka Bezek. She grew up in Mountain Iron, graduating from high school there in 1947. After attending Virginia Junior College she attended U of MN, Duluth, graduating in 1952.

