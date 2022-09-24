Sylvia Bezek, 92, of Virginia, died Sept. 11, 2022, in Independence, Mo. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Following cremation, internment of the urn will be in the family plot at Biwabik Lakeside Cemetery.
Sylvia was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Jan. 27, 1930, to Louis and Ivanka Bezek. She grew up in Mountain Iron, graduating from high school there in 1947. After attending Virginia Junior College she attended U of MN, Duluth, graduating in 1952.
Sylvia taught in the elementary grades in Virginia from 1952 to 1956. She then worked overseas as a teacher with the Department of Defense Dependents Schools system. Most of her work was at the U.S. Air Force bases, working over the years in Germany, England, the Philippines, Japan, Labrador, and the Azores, Portugal — beginning and ending her overseas career in Germany.
Following her retirement in 1986, Sylvia made her home in Virginia until she moved to Minneapolis and later to Independence, Mo.
She is survived by step-nieces, Connie Germann and Janis Germann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Henry in 1989; and her sisters, Mary Lou Crotty and Jennie Germann.
