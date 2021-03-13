Suzanne Meyer of Atlanta, Ga., passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Wellstar Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain hospice in Marietta, Ga., after being diagnosed with cancer three years ago.
She was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Chisholm, Minn., to Arnie and Dagne Mattson. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1962.
Sue was an avid reader, liked to travel and dine out, loved the outdoors and being near the water. She was also an excellent cook and liked to work on her knitting projects. Her main profession was selling furniture for several years, and she then worked in retail sales later in life. She loved working with and helping her customers.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Claudia Mattson of Chisholm, Minn.; sister, Jo Ann Mattson of Atlanta, Ga., Robert Mattson of Atlanta, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Meyer; parents, Arnie and Dagne Mattson; sister, Carol Carter; and brother, Keith Mattson.
The family requests that contributions be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
