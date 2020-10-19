Suzanne Joy Mousseau

Suzanne J. Mousseau, 78, of Duluth, Minn., loving sister and friend, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Grand Rapids after a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Hibbing to Leo and Edythe Mousseau. She graduated from UMD with a degree in English, and with a minor in French. She first taught English at Wrenshall High School and then moved to Albrook High School where she taught English, directed theatre productions, and was the editor of the yearbook until her retirement in 2000. Suzanne was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Duluth. Suzanne had a love for travel and always believed she belonged in Europe. She had a great love for all animals.

She is survived by her sisters: Mary Mousseau Rose of Hibbing and Kristine (Steven) Snyder of Minnetonka, Minn., her nieces and nephews: Alexander (Katie Sheridan-Rose) Rose, Emily (Josh Lokuta) Rose, Keely (Ryan) Seaverson and Andrew (Kelly) Snyder; her beloved cat, Luna; and numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Suzanne will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Monday.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Suzanne, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

