Suzanne Jo Cimperman died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Essentia Health-Virginia. Her short battle against COVID-19 did not allow her the chance to say goodbye to those who meant so much to her.
Suzanne was born to Stanley and Frances (Martinich) Matko in Virginia, Minn., on June 25, 1945. She grew up on the northside of Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963. She had a near photographic memory of her childhood and school days and would frequently talk about what it was like growing up in Virginia in the 1950s and early ‘60s. She attended community college and worked at the Lenont-Peterson Clinic for several years. She married Frederick Cimperman on July 1, 1967. They raised their three daughters in Britt.
Suzanne cherished her family and closest friends and led a mostly private life in the north woods setting she adored. She loved her year-round avian residents and seasonal visitors, talked to her crows, counted her jays, prayed for wood ducks and had her camera ready for the occasional bear or moose that would stop by. She kept a meticulous log of everything that mattered to her. She loved poetry and the arts and had an amazing gift for writing her heart and soul onto paper. She was often found reading with her Bible being her guiding light. She had a deep appreciation and connection to music that spanned genres and artists, including the Slovenian and Croatian music from her childhood and Bob Dylan, who she followed during several concert tours.
She knew how to live fully and in the moment and did so with a purity of heart that was astonishing given the hardship that dogged her most of her life, starting with a childhood bout with polio. Strong in her faith, a fighter in the face of adversity, and giving nearly to a fault, she was nonetheless an incurable prankster bringing joy and laughter to those fortunate enough to know her well.
Suzanne is survived by her daughters, Laurena (Seth) Lockner, Lianna Cimperman, and Galiena Cimperman (Alan Smith); and three grandchildren, Noah and Chloe Johnson and Isabella Bukal. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Bonneville and Deborah Markstrom; her partner, John Ely; extended family, and her beloved pets: Kitty Kat, Crackers and Bluebell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Frederick.
Due to the current COVID case rates in Minnesota, her family is not hosting a formal funeral service at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Suzanne’s name can be made to Midwest Avian Adoption and Rescue Services (www.maars.org) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia, MN.
