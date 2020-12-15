Susan Yvonne Christianson (Valeri) Chalgren was born on Sept. 2, 1951, in Seattle, Wash., to Burton and Carolynn Flermoen Christianson as the first of four girls and soon moved to Kelly Lake, Minn. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1969 and then completed Hibbing Junior College Nursing Program. She proudly worked as an accomplished RN for 40 years except while her children were young. Her four children were the pride, love, and joy of her life.
She married Dr. Robert Chalgren in 2007, and for 13 glorious, adventuresome years, she relished marriage, traveling, and being an active grandparent. She and Bob blended the families which was their delight. Grandchildren are: Noah, Vivianna, Jasper Verant; Christopher, Andrew Valeri; Jonah, Ezra, Judah Baber; Aubriana, Carson Chalgren; Lincoln Page.
Susan was a bigger than life personality. Her joy and fulfillment were in delivering over the top joy, excitement, and love to family, friends, and all who knew her. We all knew her as a beautiful (inside and out) woman, and a consummate hostess with an infectious smile and manner.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bob; and children: Christopher (Elizabeth) Valeri, Betsy (Andrew) Verant, Michael (Becky) Valeri, Robert (Joanne) Chalgren, Jennifer (Nathan) Pedersen, Tracy Chalgren; and 10 fabulous grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters; many nieces and nephews; cousins; and many wonderful friends.
Preceding her in passing into the hands of the Lord were her parents; most uncles and aunts; and some cousins. Sorrowfully, we lost daughter, Jamie, and infant grandchild, Judah Baber, in childbirth.
A private family prayer service was held in Susan’s honor.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charity if desired in Susan’s name.
A celebration of life will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
An obituary notice will be submitted at that time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
