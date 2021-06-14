Susan Yvonne Christianson (Valeri) Chalgren

A Celebration of Life will be held for our over-the-top wonderful Susan from 2 p.m. till whenever Saturday, July 17, at her lake home 32309 County Road 326, Bovey. All are welcome to celebrate.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Chalgren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
