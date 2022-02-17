While recovering from a stroke suffered on Jan. 6, 2022, Susan Marie Samson, 74, of rural Gilbert, experienced a heart attack and died at her home on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
She was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Virginia, Minn., to Francis and Mary (Norcia) Gagnon. Susan was a 1965 graduate of Mt. Iron High School and later worked for Christensen Parts Service in Virginia as a bookkeeper.
On March 22, 1969, she married Bernard Samson of Gilbert. They moved to Forest Lake, Minn., where Susan worked as a secretary, first for a local insurance company and later for the Forest Lake High School guidance counselors’ office.
In 1977 the family returned to Gilbert where she was a homemaker, raised her family and co-owned and operated Samson Harness Shop. She was still currently active in working with clients and managing the business until the day she went home to the Lord.
Susan attended Heritage Trail Bible Church for 42 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time with her family, friends and relatives. She enjoyed photography and loved to read and keep journals.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Bernard; children, Lisa (Darren) Leet of Greenville, S.C., and Thomas (Sarah) Samson of Gilbert; grandchildren: Conrad, Marlowe, Jakob, Margreta and Corbin; siblings: Karen (Bruno) Devescovi, Steven (Gloria) Gagnon and Annette (John) Tornquist; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary.
Funeral service for Susan will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Heritage Trail Bible Church in McKinley with Pastor Gus Layman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Samson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.