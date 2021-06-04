Susan Marie Johnson, 70, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mt. Iron, Minn.
She was born May 1, 1951, in Hibbing, the daughter of Leonard and Georgia (Hocking) Hydukovich. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School and went on to receive Bachelor’s Degrees in Education and Early Childhood Special Education. Sue was united in marriage to Charles A. Johnson on July 7, 1973, in St. Basil’s Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm.
Sue worked as a teacher for over 40 years – mostly in Hibbing. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and sang in their choir. She was a member of AAUW, and the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program. She enjoyed square dancing, line dancing, knitting, needlepoint, reading, and spending time with her family.
Sue is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughters, Danica Rueb of Woodbury, Minn., and Heather (Steven) Johnson-Galli of Keewatin, Minn.; siblings, David Hydukovich and Nancy Hydukovich, both of Hibbing; grandchildren, Aubrey, Ethan, Josephine, and Georgia; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Peter and Daniel Hydukovich; and sons-in-law: Jeffrey Rueb and Brian Johnson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Reverend Kevin Olson will officiate.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
