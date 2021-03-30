Susan Marie Anderson (Elofson), 63, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Sue was born on July 25, 1957, in Virginia, to Robert and Ellen (Martin) Elofson. She grew up in Kinross and graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1975. Sue was the oldest and wisest of seven, as she would like to remind us often. She was a devoted daughter, loving sister, aunt and a proud dog mom. Her native name was Makoons. She loved watching her grand nephews and niece play hockey and was often the loudest in the arena. Sue was highly educated and a poet… and we love her.
Sue is survived by her husband, Brian; brothers, Robert of Virginia, Minn., Rex (Sherri) of Gilbert, Minn.; sisters, Bonnie (Dave) Ekstrom of Bemidji, Minn., Connie (Karl) Krolick of Cedar, Minn., and Leilani (Dan) Celley of Eveleth, Minn.; many nieces and nephews, Rebekah (Jesse) Tweten (Darren, Connor, Joshua and Alyssa), Heather Elofson (Mark Shields and Kyra Shields), Sarah Elofson (Serenity Barden), Bryanna Krolick, Cholena Krolick (Dallas Wilder and Josiah Wilder), Aaron Krolick, Brent Ekstrom, Ian Ekstrom, Cassandra Celley and Dominick Celley, Shane and Kaylee Elofson.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Schlaepfer; brother, Robert Elofson; father, Robert Elofson; and mother, Ellen Elofson.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
