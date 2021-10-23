With profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Susan Lauseng, our loved and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Essentia Health in Virginia.

She married her friend and love, Dale Leon Lauseng Sr, in May of 1969, who preceded her in death in 1994.

Susan is survived by her children: Sara Kulas of Sturgeon Lake, Minn., and Dale Jr (Maddy) Lauseng of Virginia, Minn.; grandchildren: Karlie Jo Kulas, Kamryn Lee Kulas, Maxine Lauseng and Emily DeLeon; siblings: Jean Brown of Duluth, Minn., Jim Ronning of Duluth, Minn., and Luanne Hooper of Amery, Wis.; brother-in-law: Don (Nancy) Lauseng; sister-in-law: Sherry Lauseng and Dixie (John) Harder; and numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Judy Lind and Vicky Ronning; brother, Jack Ronning; and brother-in-law, Ricky Lauseng.

The family will be holding a celebration of life in the springtime.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Lauseng as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
