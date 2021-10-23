With profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Susan Lauseng, our loved and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
She married her friend and love, Dale Leon Lauseng Sr, in May of 1969, who preceded her in death in 1994.
Susan is survived by her children: Sara Kulas of Sturgeon Lake, Minn., and Dale Jr (Maddy) Lauseng of Virginia, Minn.; grandchildren: Karlie Jo Kulas, Kamryn Lee Kulas, Maxine Lauseng and Emily DeLeon; siblings: Jean Brown of Duluth, Minn., Jim Ronning of Duluth, Minn., and Luanne Hooper of Amery, Wis.; brother-in-law: Don (Nancy) Lauseng; sister-in-law: Sherry Lauseng and Dixie (John) Harder; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Judy Lind and Vicky Ronning; brother, Jack Ronning; and brother-in-law, Ricky Lauseng.
The family will be holding a celebration of life in the springtime.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.