Susan Kay (Theis) Warpula, 68, of Hibbing, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Susan was born March 11, 1952, in Guthrie, Minn., to Eugene and Helen (Mortensen) Theis. She married Larry Warpula in Chisholm in March 1974 and enjoyed 46+ years of marriage together. They were blessed with a son, Clint, in 1977. They bought a small house in Hibbing in 1976 and together they hand dug the basement and did additions over the next 40+ years with the help of friends to make it the way Cream Puff wanted it. Susan worked at the Chisholm Shirt Factory in 1972, then she was a stay at home mom until Clint was 10 years old. She then went to work at Leisure Hills, Hibbing Electronics and ASI. While at ASI, Susan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and fought cancer for three different times. Chemo led to congestive heart failure, another long battle she overcame and went to work at Chisholm Housing Authority until her retirement. Susan enjoyed drag racing in the 90s. She had her own car and raced in Brainerd, Fargo and Eau Claire, Wis. The 2000s brought flower’s crafting and trips with her sisters. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and making various items for friends and family. She had her sewing factory set up in the kitchen by a large window with multiple machines. She could be seen sewing most days just enjoying life. She was a loving wife and mother and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Susan is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Clint and significant other, Candace; sisters, Betty and Artie Weber, children, Derek and Jodi McKinzie, Emm and Ryan; Jamie Cross, children, Connor, Hope and Ally, her penpal, Aaron and Elise Weber, child, Henry, Jesse Weber, Candy Hadrava, children, Crystal Lindahl, and Levi and Emma Lindahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tar and Helen Theis.
No funeral service is planned.
Susan requested to be buried in Guthrie, Minn., by her parents.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
