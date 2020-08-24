Susan Kay Peterson, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Susan was surrounded by family and friends as she drew her final breaths, in the arms of her husband, at her home in Palo, Minn. Despite experiencing a number of serious health issues over the past several years, Susan’s unwavering determination and love for her family allowed her to overcome prognoses put forth by medical professionals. Her family and friends recognized her undeniable strength throughout her journey.
Susan Peterson, known to many as “Grandma”, was born on March 25, 1955, in Superior, Wis. Susan’s parents, Dean and Audrey Romans, raised Susan and her siblings in Hoyt Lakes, Minn. Susan graduated from A-HL (Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School) in 1973. The following year she married her high school sweetheart, Steven Peterson, on May 18. The marriage ceremony was held at Faith Lutheran Church, to which she was a lifelong member.
After getting married Susan and Steven moved to Palo, where they would farm and raise their children. Susan and Steven’s relationship was one that others often envied because they seemed incredibly inseparable. Susan and Steven shared a love that knew no bounds, no matter what difficult situations they found themselves in, their love always prevailed.
Susan lived life to the fullest by enjoying simple pleasures such as cooking and gardening. Family time was greatly cherished by Susan, which has brought the family together every Sunday for dinner, a tradition started by Susan’s parents. Susan has left a tremendous impact on her children and grandchildren by setting aside time to attend extracurricular activities, babysit, and provide them with unconditional love. Due to her undeniable kindness and grandmotherly-like personality, Susan was often called “Grandma” by others who were not related to her. Her kind and bright personality brought her to work and help others in the White White Community Hospital Nursing Home for approximately 25 years. Susan’s legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.
Susan is survived by her husband, Steven Peterson; brothers, David (Shelly) Romans, Christopher (Kelby) Romans, and Jeff (Joyce) Romans; children, Melanie (Jed) Olmstead, Steven (Chris) “Bucky” Peterson Jr., and Meagan Peterson; grandchildren: Alex, Brennan, Autumn, Jaxon, Kerbie, Huck, Mac, and Decker; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large number of close friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Audrey Romans; and her sister, Judy Nelson.
Susan’s family will be holding a celebration of life service at the Peterson household (5157 Loop 44, Aurora) at noon Saturday, Aug. 29.
