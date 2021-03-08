Susan Jeanne Chopp, 80, of St. Cloud, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home.
Susan was born April 11, 1940 in Mountain Iron, Minn., to William and Amy (Salminen) Henderson. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1958. On Oct. 17, 1958, Susan married the love of her life Michael “Mike” Chopp. The couple has made their home in St. Cloud for over 60 years.
Susan lived her life with compassion and faith. She was dedicated to her immediate and extended family and many cherished friends. She found joy in hosting and sharing her accomplished cooking and baking skills with all who visited. Susan enjoyed traveling, camping, and time spent at the cabin on Lake Fourteen.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Chopp of St. Cloud, Minn.; sons, Kevin (Deb) Chopp of Eden Prairie, Minn., Chris (Karen) Chopp of Sartell, Minn., Ted (Donnell) Chopp of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; five grandchildren, Katie, Kwinten, C.J., Madeline, and Maxwell; along with sister, Mary Beth (Shirish) Divecha of Phoenixville, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Henderson of Biwabik, Minn., and Victoria “Cookie” Carlson of Virginia, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Leile, Lois, and Joy; and brother, Ted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Moments Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, Minn., with visitation starting at noon.
Arrangements made by Benson Funeral Home.
