Susan Jane Sterle

Susan Sterle, 77, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm, Minn., due to complications from COVID-19.
Susan was born on Dec. 27, 1943, to William Frank Sterle and Charlene Sholund Sterle and during her life has lived various places in Minnesota, including Duluth, Minneapolis, Crystal, St. Michael, Virginia, Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Chisholm.
She had a life-long love of flowers and plants, as well as devotion to her pets, including “Peaches” the parrot, parakeets, “Mr. Lavender” and “Miss Grey,” and the famous “Bubbles” the fish. During her final years — and in spite of many health problems — she remained curious, often full of joy and humor, with a keen interest in people and her surroundings. Her sometimes feisty spirit will be remembered by everyone who knew her.
Susan is survived by her sister, Patricia Sterle of Biwabik; daughter, Michelle Olson Bruggemann of Santa Rosa, Calif.; son, Anthony Bydlon of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Samuel Olson of Minneapolis, and Lydia Ferguson of Lakeside, Calif.; and great grandson, John Lee Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by her parents
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Many thanks to the owners and staff at Aspen Grove Assisted Living for their skilled and compassionate care for the many years she lived there.
Arrangements are with Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.