Susan Jane Sterle

Susan Sterle, 77, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm, Minn., due to complications from COVID-19.

Susan was born on Dec. 27, 1943, to William Frank Sterle and Charlene Sholund Sterle and during her life has lived various places in Minnesota, including Duluth, Minneapolis, Crystal, St. Michael, Virginia, Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Chisholm.

She had a life-long love of flowers and plants, as well as devotion to her pets, including “Peaches” the parrot, parakeets, “Mr. Lavender” and “Miss Grey,” and the famous “Bubbles” the fish. During her final years — and in spite of many health problems — she remained curious, often full of joy and humor, with a keen interest in people and her surroundings. Her sometimes feisty spirit will be remembered by everyone who knew her.

Susan is survived by her sister, Patricia Sterle of Biwabik; daughter, Michelle Olson Bruggemann of Santa Rosa, Calif.; son, Anthony Bydlon of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Samuel Olson of Minneapolis, and Lydia Ferguson of Lakeside, Calif.; and great grandson, John Lee Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by her parents

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Many thanks to the owners and staff at Aspen Grove Assisted Living for their skilled and compassionate care for the many years she lived there.

Arrangements are with Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth.

