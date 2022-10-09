Susan H. Lynn

Susan Helen Lynn, 68, peacefully joined her Heavenly Father after succumbing to cancer on October 6, 2022 in her home in Hibbing, Minnesota.
She was born August 5, 1954 to Chester and Bernice (Yuska) Lynn in Chicago Illinois. Sue moved to the Iron Range of Minnesota in the 1970s and had lived here ever since. She spent many years teaching children astronomy at the Paulucci Space Theatre. She was the “space lady” to many kids. Sue loved everything to do with space and space exploration. Sitting in the pilot’s seat of the Space Shuttle Columbia was one of her dreams come true. Sue also worked as a mental health worker in Hibbing for many years, she was seeking her Master’s Degree in psychology. Susan loved to cook, she would even cook for her dog. She taught her children and grandchildren how to prepare many special family recipes. She made the best jam around and loved to tend to her garden, especially her green beans. Above all else Susan was a great mother, and she was affectionately known as Mama Sue by many of her children’s friends.
Susan is survived by her children Julia Colclasure, Edward Colclasure III, and Ryan Colclasure all of Hibbing, MN, her stepchildren June Montgomery of Hibbing and Tim (Heather) Montgomery of Champlin, MN, grandchildren Khavren and Noel Gardner, Shia Colclasure, Cloey and Eli Nordby, Anthony Colclasure, Keyani Montgomery, Aireana Parham, Max and Levi Montgomery, and Rhylee Cole, brothers Bob(Rosalie), Ron and Joe Lynn, and her beloved dog Duke.
Susan was preceded in death by both of her parents.
The family will be holding a private memorial Monday. The family would like to thank Fairview Hospice for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Fairview Hospice of the Angel Fund.
