Susan H. Lynn

Susan Helen Lynn, 68, peacefully joined her Heavenly Father after succumbing to cancer on October 6, 2022 in her home in Hibbing, Minnesota.

She was born August 5, 1954 to Chester and Bernice (Yuska) Lynn in Chicago Illinois. Sue moved to the Iron Range of Minnesota in the 1970s and had lived here ever since. She spent many years teaching children astronomy at the Paulucci Space Theatre. She was the “space lady” to many kids. Sue loved everything to do with space and space exploration. Sitting in the pilot’s seat of the Space Shuttle Columbia was one of her dreams come true. Sue also worked as a mental health worker in Hibbing for many years, she was seeking her Master’s Degree in psychology. Susan loved to cook, she would even cook for her dog. She taught her children and grandchildren how to prepare many special family recipes. She made the best jam around and loved to tend to her garden, especially her green beans. Above all else Susan was a great mother, and she was affectionately known as Mama Sue by many of her children’s friends.

