Susan Elizabeth Lloyd

Susan E. Lloyd, 75, of Aurora passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at home with her husband of 55 years Robert at her side following a decade long battle with cancer.

She was born on July 14, 1947 in Danielson, CT, to Robert C. and Virginia (Wheeler) Law. She completed nursing school and started her nursing career at Roger Williams General Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. It was in Rhode Island where she met her husband, Robert and they were married on July 27, 1968 in Danielson, CT. Following their marriage, they moved to Bemidji, later settling in Eveleth. Her nursing career spanned 40 years, retiring in 2008 from the Virginia Regional Medical Center. Susan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries