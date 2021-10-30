Susan Burland

Susan Kay Burland, 77, of Orr, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
She was born to Lester and Lillian (Mattila) Pernu on Jan. 7, 1944 in Virginia, Minn. Sue graduated from Virginia High School, and soon after gained employment with an ammunition factory in Minneapolis, Minn. She later gained her CNA certification and worked as a nurse’s aide for St. Michael’s Nursing Home in Virginia. She married Ronald Burland on March 9, 2002, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Orr. Sadly, Ronald passed away in 2015.
Susan loved the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening and picking princess pine and blueberries. She also enjoyed going to rummage sales.
Susan was a spirit like no other; she loved life and was full of spit and vinegar. She enjoyed listening to Elvis songs and loved to dance. She was funny and caring and above all loved to be with her family and grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her children: Bryan (Geralynn) Sampson, Ashley Penoncello, Bruce (Renee) Sampson, Troy (Leslie) Sampson; brothers: Charlie Pernu, Jimmy (Rosie) Pernu, Denny (Sharon) Pernu; sisters: Barbara (Joe) Durand, Sheila (Paul) Shultz; sister-in-law, Joyce Pernu; grandchildren: Alexandra, Sarah, Eric, Megan, Matthew, Mitchell, Payton, Addisyn, Ashley, Amanda, Andrea, Addy, Jordan, Lily, and Alec; great-grandchildren: Kennedy Lee, James, William, Levi, Addison, Bailey, Mia, and Shane Junior; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Kenny; and her dog, Willow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; brothers: Lester Pernu and Duane Pernu; an infant brother, William Russell Pernu, and an infant sister Marcia Ann Pernu; sister-in-law, Joanne Pernu; and nephews: Eric Shultz and Scott Durand.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Calvary Lutheran Church, Orr.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.