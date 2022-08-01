Susan Brown Felix, age 66, of Lake Vermilion and formerly of Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth.
She was born April 11, 1956, in Minneapolis, the daughter of James and Betty (Ostercamp) Brown. She was a graduate of Washburn High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. Susan was united in marriage to Dennis Felix on June 25, 2009, at Lake Vermilion. Susan was a retired home remodeler. She had also worked as an assistant manager at a garden center. She was a kindhearted person who cared for everyone. She was a member of AA, and was active with the Tower-Soudan Civic and Community Club. She enjoyed gardening, and was especially fond of feeding all the animals around her home.
Susan is survived by her husband, Dennis; sister, Carolyn E. Brown of S. Minneapolis; longtime friend, Stephen L. DeMers Jr. of S. Minneapolis; extended family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Felix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.