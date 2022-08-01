Susan Brown Felix

Susan Brown Felix, age 66, of Lake Vermilion and formerly of Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth.

She was born April 11, 1956, in Minneapolis, the daughter of James and Betty (Ostercamp) Brown. She was a graduate of Washburn High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. Susan was united in marriage to Dennis Felix on June 25, 2009, at Lake Vermilion. Susan was a retired home remodeler. She had also worked as an assistant manager at a garden center. She was a kindhearted person who cared for everyone. She was a member of AA, and was active with the Tower-Soudan Civic and Community Club. She enjoyed gardening, and was especially fond of feeding all the animals around her home.

