Susan Bernice Luoma passed away at home on July 2, 2021, from metastatic breast cancer. Her daughter and beloved German Shepherd were with her to the end.
Susan was born in Virginia, Minn., on Oct. 6, 1949, to Bernice and Ernest Luoma. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967, and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in American Indian Studies from University of Minnesota in Minneapolis in 1972.
She moved to Bisbee, Ariz., in 1980 and worked as a legal secretary, judicial assistant, and appraiser for Cochise County. She and her husband, Neil, moved around the West for his work in the mining industry, but she spent her last 19 years living back in Bisbee, near her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Rainy (Terry Edward) Couchenour; and grandchildren, Healey and Morgan Couchenour of Bisbee. Her remaining siblings are Patricia Sabin, Carolyn Gentilini, John Luoma, Audrey Scipioni, and Mary Hotchkiss. She is remembered by many nieces and nephews, as well.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Dennis; parents, Ernest and Bernice (Heitkemper) Luoma; her step-father, Arthur Fossum; her brother, Willard Luoma; and sister, Christine Luoma.
Susan loved to garden and created an oasis of color and sweet-smelling flowers in her yard. She was an avid reader and passed along countless books to family and friends for them to enjoy. She and her husband camped often, and enjoyed spending time together outdoors, exploring places both new and familiar.
Laughter came often and easily with Susan around and she taught us not to take life’s struggles too seriously. She was a survivor, and a loyal Mama Bear to those she loved. Her straightforward approach to living carried through to the end and she faced her death with bravery and honesty.
At Susan’s request, she will be cremated with no services.
Many thanks to the caring and kind people at Haven Hospice who helped tremendously during this difficult, yet beautiful, time.
Rest peacefully, dear Susan. You have taught and loved us well.
Arrangements by Alex Espinosa Funeral Home in Bisbee.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.