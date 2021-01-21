Suoma S. Joutsi, 100, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born on April 2, 1920, in Sotkamo, Finland, and immigrated to the United States in 1948, to Soudan, Minn., and then went to Hibbing.
Suoma was a homemaker.
Survivors include one son, Eric Joutsi of Hibbing; and one daughter, Eira Nelson of Austin, Minn.; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Suoma was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnar Joutsi; parents, Anitti and Saimi (Huotari) Steckman; and a brother, Vekko Steckman.
Services will be held at a later date with burial in the Hibbing Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
