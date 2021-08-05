Suoma Annikki (Lilli) Jarvi passed away in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the age of 94.
She was born on May 6, 1927, in Nurmo, Finland, to Toivo and Katariina Lilli. She was the eighth child born of thirteen children. On Christmas Day of 1951, at 24 years of age, she left Finland. She arrived in America on Jan. 12, 1952 and initially lived with her Uncle John and Aunt Tyyne Lantinen in Palo, Minn.. On May 5, 1953, she married Paul Jarvi of Kelsey. They made their home in Parkville, Minn., where they raised their three children. Due to illness, Annikki moved to Florida in 1978, where she lived during the winter for 28 years while coming to Minnesota for the summer.
Annikki was active in the Ladies of the Kaleva organization for many years, holding many leadership positions. She loved spending time at her cabin at Lake Leander where she enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is especially remembered for pulla days, when she made cardamom biscuit with her grandkids and playing Yahtzee.
Annikki loved Finland and she loved the United States of America. She was a U.S. citizen for over 60 years.
She is survived by her three children: John (Leanne) Jarvi of Wuori, Minn., Diana (Dan) Kunnari of Ashton, Iowa, and Renee (Mark) Fisher of Fruita, Colo.; 13 grandchildren: Allison Jarvi, Patrick (Jesslynn) Jarvi, Brandon Jarvi, Mallory Jarvi, Neil (Rachelle) Kunnari, Brett (Andrea) Kunnari, Jodie (Drew) Lim, Leah (Ezra) Weikert, Troy (Kendra) Kunnari, David (Hannah) Fisher, Alyssa (Andy) Kester, Jordan Fisher, and Garret Fisher; and 16 great-grandchildren. In Finland she has one sister, Eeva Lilli, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings; and Paul Jarvi.
A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation one hour prior with Pastor Mark Fisher officiating.
A private inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Kelsey, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
