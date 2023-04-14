Sue J. Giombetti
Sue J. Giombetti, age 72, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Essentia- St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Sue J. Giombetti
Sue J. Giombetti, age 72, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Essentia- St. Mary’s in Duluth.
She was born in Rochester, Minn. Sue attended Greenhaven Elementary and was a 1969 graduate of Hibbing High School. Sue met her husband of 38 years Tom on a blind double date, she saw him getting home from work one day out the window and he was all greasy and dirty; lets just say she was not very impressed. By the time the date came around Sue was very impressed, she said he cleaned up well! Six months later they were married on August 4, 1969, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Hibbing, Sue’s mother would not let her wear her engagement ring until she graduated high school so she wore it on a necklace. They were married until Tom’s death in August of 2007. After Tom’s passing Sue figured out how to do the difficult things that Tom would do, she became one tough independent woman, however she did know when to ask for help. Sue would text her daughter Dana when she and her partner in crime Carol Olson would go to lunch or dinner and the movies. Sue loved to go camping and fishing with family and friends. She loved going to the races in Grand Rapids, Hibbing and the Brainerd Raceway for drag racing. Tom and Sue worked together at Component Power Business. They visited Louisiana with some friends and enjoyed it so much they bought a little A-frame cottage on Toledo Bend. They would go once a year and would bring their son Thomas and their dog Bebe with them. Sue took the trip of a lifetime with their daughter Dana to Scotland. Sue loved driving in Europe, it was rocky at first, but they found their way all around the country for three weeks, one of her favorite parts was seeing the lambs and highland cows. She adored her family, especially her grandkids.
Sue is survived by her children, Dana (Scot) Christensen, Powers Lake, N.D., Thomas M. (Mayra) Giombetti, Coon Rapids, Minn., sisters-in-law, Carol Olson, Angela Williams, grandkids, Ethan Christensen, Eduardo Hernandez, Salena Giombetti and Isabella Giombetti, many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marcella (Pollock) Matthews, husband, Tom, sister, Ann Reyerson and mother-in-law, Concetta.
Private services will be held at a later date at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.