Stuart John Parris, 71, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of Tallahassee, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born May 4, 1949, in Tallahassee, the son of Bob and Mary (Stewart) Scribner. He attended school in Silica. Stuart was united in marriage to Kathleen Geshick on March 16, 1984, in Hibbing. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Stuart served overseas during the Vietnam War.
Stuart worked as a photographer. He was a member of Open Door Church in Hibbing.
Stuart is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sisters, Celeste Parris and Sandy Chamernick, both of Hibbing; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Sun Paris Scribner.
A private memorial service will be held at the Open Door Church in Hibbing. Brent Theien will officiate.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
