Steven W. Jaynes passed away peacefully at the age of 63 in his home at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
Steven was born on Aug. 1, 1958, in Chisholm, Minn., to William and Stella (Jensen) Jaynes. Being the sixth born to a large family, Steven was a jokester and enjoyed playing tricks on his family. He loved the Greenbay Packers, listening to his music at full blast, and of course spending time with family whenever he could.
Although Steven lived in various states across the US, in 2016 he settled back in the Iron Range as if he never left. He was able to live on his own for some time which brought him a lot of pride in showing off his living space where he adorned it with trinkets from loved ones. His other pride was his children and he enjoyed receiving updates on their lives even though they all lived in different states.
Unfortunately, Steven's health took a turn and he required around the clock assistance which was hard for him until he met Sharon Pollary. Steven and Sharon became the best of friends - always spending time together listening to music, playing pranks on their caretakers at Heritage Manor and informing their loved ones of their shenanigans.
He is survived by his children, Steven W. Jaynes Jr., Jeffrey (Cierra) Mills Sr., Jessica (John) Kau, Samantha Mills; along with numerous grandchildren and nephews and nieces; his brothers, Robert (Tammy) Jaynes, Kenneth (Piper) Jaynes, David (Michelle) Jaynes and Jerald Jaynes; along with his sister, Terry (Tim) Quealy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Charles Jaynes; grandson, Nathan Jaynes; sister, Jenna Jaynes; brothers, (Charles) Chucky, (William) Billy and (Daniel) Danny Jaynes; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Respecting Steven's wishes, there will not be a service.
