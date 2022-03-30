Steven Victor “Steve” Peterson, age 69, of Virginia, and Lake Vermilion-Tower, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, in his home with family at his side.
He was born June 2, 1952, in Virginia the son of H. Victor and Mary (Lucarelli) Peterson, was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School and married Christine Weiss on October 25, 1980, in Virginia. Steve was a long time Virginia resident, moving to Lake Vermilion Tower in the late 1990s. He owned and operated Modern Exteriors, JPG Manufacturing – now known as Proform and the Sportspage Bar from 1979 to 2017. Steve served his communities as a Virginia City Councilor; two terms as Mayor of Virginia; Director of Economic Development at the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board; and CRD Economic Development Consulting. He was a member of the Northern Club, The Virginia Elks Lodge, the Virginia Moose Lodge, and the Virginia Curling Club. Steve enjoyed golf, curling, deer hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, travelling, time at the lake, and spending time with family and friends.
Steve is survived by his wife, Chris Peterson; son, Joel (Jill) Martinson of Tower-Lake Vermilion; siblings, Frank (Jan) Peterson of Virginia and Kathy (Tony) Zavodnik of Soudan; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Rev. Father Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Burial will follow at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Casketbearers will be: Tim Lind, Tom Anderson, Brian Weiss, Mike Weiss, Kevin Lind, and Tony Zavodnik.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
