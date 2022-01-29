A visitation for family and friends of Steven Vergil Frost, 67, of rural Gilbert will be 10 a.m. - noon Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Burial will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery.
Steven died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was born July 26, 1954 in Bertha, Minn., to Vergil and Geroline (Andersen) Frost. Following his high school graduation, he began working as an auto body repairman in Gilbert and later for Erie Mining Company in the crusher and concentrator.
On Nov. 18, 1978, he married Sophie Traffie. Following the closure of Erie Mine, he attended Eveleth Vo-Tech and received his Certified Nursing Assistant training. Then, he worked for Essentia inpatient rehab in Virginia.
Steven enjoyed gardening, restoring Case tractors, and working crossword puzzles.
Survivors include his children: Alex Chandler, Sheldon (Melissa) Frost, Sidney Frost, Skyler (Jessica) Frost and Seth Frost; grandchildren: Abby and Paige; siblings: Lynnette, Wayne, Rozanne, Shari, Suzette, and Bryan; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vergil and Geroline; and his wife, Sophie.
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
